Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of ORE opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$468.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
