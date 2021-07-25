Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$468.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

