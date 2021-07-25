Orient Walt Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $513,435.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00137694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.84 or 1.00186621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.65 or 0.00868622 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.