Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $255.13 million and $71.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,300,060 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

