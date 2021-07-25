Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $37.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $36.32 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $10.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $153.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $187.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

