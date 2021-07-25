OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $252,120.00. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

