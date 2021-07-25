Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Down 8.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 10,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

