Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 359,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,676. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

