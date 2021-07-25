Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.14 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 1,754,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,872. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

