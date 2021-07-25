Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.