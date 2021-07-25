PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.01244088 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

