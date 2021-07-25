PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

