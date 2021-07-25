PAID Network Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $21.74 million and $358,524.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00119315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00137940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.10 or 1.00225414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00867946 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

