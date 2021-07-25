Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

