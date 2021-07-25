Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 196,126 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

