Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.68 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.