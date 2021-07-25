Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $285.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.