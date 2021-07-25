Paradiem LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $381.07. 237,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.75 and a fifty-two week high of $381.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

