Paradiem LLC Buys 7,790 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

