Paradiem LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,894,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,826. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

