Paradiem LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 323,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,873. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.