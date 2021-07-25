Paradiem LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,924,000 after buying an additional 144,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.50. 2,887,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,994. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.