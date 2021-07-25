Paradiem LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 223,264 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,056. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.