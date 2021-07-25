Paradiem LLC Purchases 14,224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 1,878,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

