Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $333.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.68. The stock had a trading volume of 449,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

