PAXEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,036.18 and $17.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

