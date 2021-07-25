PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266,767 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 5.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,231,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

