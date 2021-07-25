PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $343.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $318.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.00.

PayPal stock opened at $308.53 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

