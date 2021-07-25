Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.16 and a fifty-two week high of $533.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

