Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

