Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Perficient stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,728. Perficient has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

