Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.