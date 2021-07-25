PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $162.77, with a volume of 6046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

