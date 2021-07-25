Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

