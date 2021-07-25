Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 116,490 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,490 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 586,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,069. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

