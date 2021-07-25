Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.04 million, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

