Pigeoncoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,850.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $70,850.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005559 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

