Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $141,542.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Pillar has a market cap of $6.74 million and $141,542.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00805431 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.