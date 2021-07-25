Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,108. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock worth $76,005,123. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

