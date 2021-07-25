Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

