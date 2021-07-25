Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.