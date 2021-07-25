Piper Sandler Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

