Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CNX Resources by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 833,470 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $10,109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

