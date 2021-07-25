Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,237.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and $23,237.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00817348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

