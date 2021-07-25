Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 210063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.73%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.77. The firm has a market cap of C$363.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8916526 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

