PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.