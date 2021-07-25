Plaisance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Plaisance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,970 shares during the period. The St. Joe makes up about 1.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The St. Joe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The St. Joe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOE traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 92,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,571. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

