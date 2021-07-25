PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 15,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.