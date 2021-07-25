PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 15,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.
Several analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
