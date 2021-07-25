Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 188,600 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

