Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

