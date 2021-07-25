Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

